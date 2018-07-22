Isaac GuilloryBorn 27 February 1947. Died 31 December 2000
Isaac Guillory
1947-02-27
Isaac Guillory Biography (Wikipedia)
Isaac Guillory (February 27, 1947 – December 31, 2000) was an American folk guitarist. He wrote over 70 songs during a career that spanned 30 years.
Isaac Guillory Tracks
Naked and Bare
Isaac Guillory
Naked and Bare
Naked and Bare
Last played on
Wayfaring Stranger
Isaac Guillory
Wayfaring Stranger
Wayfaring Stranger
Last played on
Slow Down
Isaac Guillory
Slow Down
Slow Down
Last played on
