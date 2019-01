Kizzy Meriel Crawford (born 1996),[citation needed] known as Kizzy, is a Bajan-Welsh singer songwriter from Merthyr Tydfil, who sings in both English and Welsh, using traditional and modern sources; In one of her first press interviews she explained "I have a fantastic cultural heritage to be proud of - Welsh, English and Barbadian; and this is reflected in my music as well as drawing on soul, indie, folk, jazz and songs and songwriters from the '60s and '70s".