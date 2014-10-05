If the record is true that Pierre de Manchicourt was a choirboy at the cathedral of Arras in 1525, he must have been roughly a contemporary of Thomas Tallis. He was born just outside Arras, in Béthune, in a region now inside the French border but then part of the Netherlandish territories under Habsburg rule. For more than a century, since the time of Dufay, this general area had been the nursery of composers, and Manchicourt's career, which is not well documented, must have been typical: education in a cathedral choir followed by a succession of increasingly prestigious appointments.

In 1532 a Mass by him appeared in a published collection, the first of several contributions to anthologies, of secular polyphonic songs as well as church music. Seven years later he received the unusual distinction of a whole volume devoted to his work by the leading Parisian music printer Pierre Attaingnant, a book of 19 motets. At this point he was choirmaster at the cathedral of Tours, in central France, but in 1545 he returned to his home region to work at the cathedral of Notre Dame in Tournai.

Within a few years a book of 12 Masses by him had been copied for the chapel of Mary of Hungary, who, as sister of the Habsburg emperor Charles V, was regent in the Netherlands. It is another sign of Manchicourt's fame that he was mentioned by Rabelais near the top of a list of prominent composers in The Fourth Book of Pantagruel (1552).

By now the bishop of Arras was Antoine Perrenot de Granvelle, son of the imperial chancellor and himself a man of great power. In 1554 Manchicourt dedicated to this prelate a published volume of motets, for which he was rewarded two years later with a cathedral canonry, a sinecure such as composers (who at this time were usually ordained priests) sought and obtained from their patrons. Then in 1559 came a bigger prize, that of directing the Flemish Chapel choir in Madrid, a body of Netherlandish singers that Charles V had bequeathed to his son Philip II with the Spanish crown. Manchicourt duly moved to Madrid, where he died on 5 October 1564.