Paul Curran
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f8aa835d-258f-49e6-9ab0-6aa1ce074320
Paul Curran Tracks
Sort by
Rocky Road to Dublin
Paul Curran
Rocky Road to Dublin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rocky Road to Dublin
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2012: Prom 72: John Adams – Nixon in China
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egjfxj
Royal Albert Hall
2012-09-05T05:14:17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00y82hl.jpg
5
Sep
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 72: John Adams – Nixon in China
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist