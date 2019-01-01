Polina Leschenko was born in St Petersburg into a family of musicians and began playing the piano under her father’s guidance at the age of six. Two years later she made her solo début with the Leningrad Symphony Orchestra in St Petersburg. She studied with Sergei Leschenko, Vitali Margulis, Pavel Gililov, Alexandre Rabinovitch-Barakovsky and Christopher Elton. At the age of 16 she received her Higher Diploma with the greatest distinction from the Royal Conservatory of Brussels.

Leschenko works with orchestras around the world including the Hallé, London Mozart Players, Scottish Chamber, Bournemouth Symphony, Britten Sinfonia, Orquesta de Euskadi, Russian National and Australian Chamber orchestras. An accomplished and admired chamber musician, Polina Leschenko also performs frequently at many festivals, including Aldeburgh, Risor, West Cork, Stiift, Moritzburg, Progetto Martha Argerich in Lugano and Musiktage Mondsee. Regular collaborations with artists include Ivry Gitlis, Sol Gabetta, Patricia Kopatchinskaja, Mark Drobinsky, Julia Fischer, Alexander Sitkovetsky, Natalie Clein and Priya Mitchell.