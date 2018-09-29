MAKJMackenzie Johnson. Born 25 June 1990
MAKJ
1990-06-25
MAKJ Biography (Wikipedia)
Mackenzie Johnson, better known by his stage name Makj (stylized as MAKJ), is an American DJ. He has released a number of singles as a solo artist since 2012, as well as a large number of collaborative singles with artists such as Hardwell, Lil' Jon, and M35. Since 2013 Makj has performed at large festivals such as Electric Zoo, Voodoo Experience, Coachella, and a main stage slot at TomorrowWorld. In March 2014, Billboard named him one of the Top 10 Artists to Watch at Ultra Music Festival. Also in 2014 he was named No. 63 in the Top 100 DJs list put out by the DJ Magazine Awards. Makj is the host of the radio show Revolution Radio on Clear Channel’s Evolution channel.
MAKJ Tracks
Shakalaka (Max Styler Edit)
Steve Aoki
Shakalaka (Max Styler Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj1hn.jpglink
Shakalaka (Max Styler Edit)
Last played on
Be Faithful (MAKJ Remix)
Fatman Scoop
Be Faithful (MAKJ Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5kx.jpglink
Be Faithful (MAKJ Remix)
Last played on
Night Call (MAKJ & Steve Aoki Remix) (feat. Lil Yachty & Migos)
Steve Aoki
Night Call (MAKJ & Steve Aoki Remix) (feat. Lil Yachty & Migos)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj1hn.jpglink
Night Call (MAKJ & Steve Aoki Remix) (feat. Lil Yachty & Migos)
Last played on
Ready!
MAKJ
Ready!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y848w.jpglink
Ready!
Last played on
Countdown Komodo
Hardwell
Countdown Komodo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwc4l.jpglink
Countdown Komodo
Last played on
Ante Up
MAKJ
Ante Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y848w.jpglink
Ante Up
Last played on
CoCo (MAKJ Remix)
O.T. Genasis
CoCo (MAKJ Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj95j.jpglink
CoCo (MAKJ Remix)
Last played on
Up To No Good (MAKJ Remix)
D-Jastic
Up To No Good (MAKJ Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y848w.jpglink
Up To No Good (MAKJ Remix)
Last played on
Black
Thomas Newson
Black
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gksx8.jpglink
Black
Last played on
Encore
MAKJ
Encore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y848w.jpglink
Encore
Last played on
Derp
Bassjackers
Derp
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t8q53.jpglink
Derp
Last played on
Countdown
Hardwell
Countdown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwc4l.jpglink
Countdown
Last played on
DERP (feat. MAKJ)
Bassjackers
DERP (feat. MAKJ)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t8q53.jpglink
DERP (feat. MAKJ)
Last played on
Mad Max
MAKJ
Mad Max
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y848w.jpglink
Mad Max
Springen
MAKJ
Springen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y848w.jpglink
Springen
Let's Get Turnt Up (feat. Lil Jon)
MAKJ
Let's Get Turnt Up (feat. Lil Jon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y848w.jpglink
Revolution
M35 & MAKJ
Revolution
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Revolution
