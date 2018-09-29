Mackenzie Johnson, better known by his stage name Makj (stylized as MAKJ), is an American DJ. He has released a number of singles as a solo artist since 2012, as well as a large number of collaborative singles with artists such as Hardwell, Lil' Jon, and M35. Since 2013 Makj has performed at large festivals such as Electric Zoo, Voodoo Experience, Coachella, and a main stage slot at TomorrowWorld. In March 2014, Billboard named him one of the Top 10 Artists to Watch at Ultra Music Festival. Also in 2014 he was named No. 63 in the Top 100 DJs list put out by the DJ Magazine Awards. Makj is the host of the radio show Revolution Radio on Clear Channel’s Evolution channel.