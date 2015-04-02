The SugarglidersFormed 1989. Disbanded 1994
The Sugargliders
1989
The Sugargliders Biography (Wikipedia)
The Sugargliders were an indie pop band from Melbourne, Australia, comprising brothers Josh and Joel Meadows and a changing lineup of other players. Between February 1989 and June 1994 they played more than 90 live shows in Australia and the UK and released ten singles and one compilation album. After disbanding The Sugargliders the Meadows brothers re-emerged in The Steinbecks.
The Sugargliders Tracks
Letter From A Lifeboat
The Sugargliders
Letter From A Lifeboat
Letter From A Lifeboat
