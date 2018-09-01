Magdaléna Hajóssyová (born 25 July 1946, Bratislava) is a classical Slovak soprano who has had an active international career singing in operas, concerts, and recitals since the late 1960s. She has been particularly active at the Prague State Opera where she has been a principal artist since 1972. She has also had a long and fruitful partnership with the Berlin State Opera beginning in 1975. In 1977, 1981, and 1987, she won the Berlin Critic's Prize for her portrayal of the roles of Margarete in Charles Gounod's Faust, the Elektra in Mozart's Idomeneo, Carl Maria von Weber's Euryanthe, and Christoph Willibald Gluck's Iphigénie en Aulide.

In 1974 Hajóssyová was a recipient of the Slovak Culture Prize and in 2003 she was awarded the Rad Bieleho Prize by the Government of Slovakia for her work in performing and popularizing Slovak music on the international stage. She has also been awarded the National Prize of the German Democratic Republic and the J.W. Goethe Award. She is currently the chair of the vocal music department at the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague. Several of her students have gone on to have successful careers, including Anda-Louise Bogza.