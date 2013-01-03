sootyternFormed 2009
sootytern
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f8a4ab0c-a920-4b59-afac-4fd70d93a862
sootytern Tracks
Sort by
Grasvegas
sootytern
Grasvegas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grasvegas
Last played on
Get It Sorted
sootytern
Get It Sorted
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get It Sorted
Last played on
sootytern Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist