RJ ThompsonUK singer/songwriter. Born 25 June 1985
RJ Thompson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05y4vjw.jpg
1985-06-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f8a49206-337e-4080-8d89-c1833127644a
RJ Thompson Biography (Wikipedia)
RJ Thompson (born 25 June 1985) is a British singer-songwriter. Thompson came to prominence in 2014 after touring as support act for UK pianist Jools Holland, performing at venues including the Royal Albert Hall.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
RJ Thompson Tracks
Sort by
The Times They Are A Changing
RJ Thompson
The Times They Are A Changing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y4vjw.jpglink
The Times They Are A Changing
Last played on
Cannery Row
RJ Thompson
Cannery Row
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y4vjw.jpglink
Cannery Row
Last played on
House Upon The Hill
RJ Thompson
House Upon The Hill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y4vjw.jpglink
The Numbers
RJ Thompson
The Numbers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02f7k1v.jpglink
The Numbers
Last played on
A Better Life
RJ Thompson
A Better Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y4vjw.jpglink
A Better Life
Last played on
RJ Thompson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist