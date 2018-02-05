LaFaroFormed 2004. Disbanded 2014
LaFaro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqvv4.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f8a3f9fc-a45a-4c9c-9ac8-6265c5780b24
LaFaro Biography
LaFaro were a four-piece alternative rock band from Belfast, Northern Ireland. They consisted of Jonny Black (guitar/vocals), Dave Magee (guitar), Herb Magee (Bass) and Alan Lynn (drums).
LaFaro Tracks
Tupenny Nudger
LaFaro
Tupenny Nudger
Tupenny Nudger
Last played on
Feel Good Hit Of The Yuletide
LaFaro
Feel Good Hit Of The Yuletide
Feel Good Hit Of The Yuletide
Last played on
Ballad of Burnt Dave
LaFaro
Ballad of Burnt Dave
Ballad of Burnt Dave
Last played on
Party Hardy Marty
LaFaro
Party Hardy Marty
Party Hardy Marty
Last played on
Easy Meat
LaFaro
Easy Meat
Easy Meat
Last played on
Settle Petal
LaFaro
Settle Petal
Settle Petal
Last played on
Chopper
LaFaro
Chopper
Chopper
Last played on
Meat Wagon
LaFaro
Meat Wagon
Meat Wagon
Last played on
I Kissed a Girl
LaFaro
I Kissed a Girl
I Kissed a Girl
Last played on
Easy Meat [Live]
LaFaro
Easy Meat [Live]
Easy Meat [Live]
Last played on
Wee Buns
LaFaro
Wee Buns
Wee Buns
Last played on
Great Conversations Remembered
LaFaro
Great Conversations Remembered
Great Conversations Remembered
Last played on
