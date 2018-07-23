Mojo Fury are a Northern Irish alternative rock band from Lisburn, Northern Ireland. Their musical style has been described as "alternative rock" with "progressive" and "hardcore" influence, and the band have been compared to Nine Inch Nails, Queens of the Stone Age and Nirvana. To date, the band have toured all over the country and supported the likes of Biffy Clyro, Oceansize, Two Door Cinema Club and The Cooper Temple Clause.