Mojo Fury are a Northern Irish alternative rock band from Lisburn, Northern Ireland. Their musical style has been described as "alternative rock" with "progressive" and "hardcore" influence, and the band have been compared to Nine Inch Nails, Queens of the Stone Age and Nirvana. To date, the band have toured all over the country and supported the likes of Biffy Clyro, Oceansize, Two Door Cinema Club and The Cooper Temple Clause.
We Should Just Run Away
Mojo Fury
We Should Just Run Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvty.jpglink
We Should Just Run Away
Last played on
Origami Bird
Mojo Fury
Origami Bird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvty.jpglink
Origami Bird
Last played on
The Mann
Mojo Fury
The Mann
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvty.jpglink
The Mann
Last played on
Trying To Get Free
Mojo Fury
Trying To Get Free
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvty.jpglink
Trying To Get Free
Last played on
The Difference Between
Mojo Fury
The Difference Between
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvty.jpglink
The Difference Between
Last played on
Origami Bird (Radio Ulster Across the Line Session, 1 Dec 2014)
Mojo Fury
Origami Bird (Radio Ulster Across the Line Session, 1 Dec 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvty.jpglink
To Comprehend
Mojo Fury
To Comprehend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvty.jpglink
To Comprehend
Terraform
Mojo Fury
Terraform
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvty.jpglink
Terraform
What a Secret
Mojo Fury
What a Secret
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvty.jpglink
What a Secret
Freewheel
Mojo Fury
Freewheel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvty.jpglink
Freewheel
Last played on
All In Awe
Mojo Fury
All In Awe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvty.jpglink
All In Awe
Last played on
Iris Influential
Mojo Fury
Iris Influential
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvty.jpglink
Iris Influential
Last played on
Safe in the Arms of the Sound
Mojo Fury
Safe in the Arms of the Sound
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvty.jpglink
Safe in the Arms of the Sound
Last played on
Golden Wall
Mojo Fury
Golden Wall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvty.jpglink
Golden Wall
Last played on
