Stan LynchBorn 21 May 1955
Stan Lynch
1955-05-21
Stan Lynch Biography (Wikipedia)
Stanley Joseph Lynch (born May 21, 1955) is an American musician, songwriter and record producer. He was the original drummer for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers for 18 years until his departure in 1994.
Stan Lynch Tracks
In the Shape of a Heart
Jackson Browne
In the Shape of a Heart
In the Shape of a Heart
