Order of Ennead
2007
Order of Ennead Biography (Wikipedia)
Order of Ennead is an American self-described 'philosophical virtuoso death metal' band that was formed in Tampa, Florida. It includes two members of the death metal band Deicide, and the student of a former guitarist of the band. Order of Ennead have released two albums to date.
Conduits To Eternity
Conduits To Eternity
Conduits To Eternity
