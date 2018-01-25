Loch LomondFormed 2003
Loch Lomond
2003
Loch Lomond Biography (Wikipedia)
Loch Lomond is a band based in Portland, Oregon, United States that was started as a solo recording project of Ritchie Young in 2003.
Loch Lomond Tracks
Runrig
Loch Lomond
Runrig
Runrig
The Wedding
Loch Lomond
The Wedding
The Wedding
Kicking with Your Feet
Loch Lomond
Kicking with Your Feet
Kicking with Your Feet
Carl Sagan
Loch Lomond
Carl Sagan
Carl Sagan
Blue Lead Fences
Loch Lomond
Blue Lead Fences
Blue Lead Fences
Elephants & Little Girls
Loch Lomond
Elephants & Little Girls
Elephants & Little Girls
Night Bats
Loch Lomond
Night Bats
Night Bats
Ghost Of An Earthworm
Loch Lomond
Ghost Of An Earthworm
Ghost Of An Earthworm
