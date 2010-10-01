Vaccine (Christine Clements) is a female dubstep record producer based in California, United States. She is the first female dubstep producer. She was the first woman signed to a label (Hotflush Recordings) within, what was up until then, a genre whose producers were almost entirely male.

Before she started producing, she was promoting other people's music.

Vaccine's style has been recognised as being considerably more melodic and ethereal, with XLR8R magazine noting her 'subtle melodies and echoed vocals', as well as stating that '(Vaccine's) constructions aren’t necessarily main floor rave fodder, but rather, comedown music for a 6 a.m. all-back-to-mine', as well as mentioning 'jittery electronic elements with gothic ambient nuances'.

Clements is a self-described Skinny Puppy and Portishead fan. Her influences are "Nine Inch Nails, Dom & Roland, Skinny Puppy, The Prodigy, Technical Itch, Sasha and Digweed, Future Sound of London, Akira Yamaoka, Helios, Harold Budd, Surgeon, Zero 7, Portishead, Massive Attack, Tricky, friends, lovers, label mates, colors, sounds, places, feelings."