Stephen Kellogg and The SixersFormed 2003
Stephen Kellogg and The Sixers
2003
Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Kellogg and the Sixers is an American rock band formed in Western Massachusetts in 2003. The band features lead singer and founding member Stephen Kellogg (born November 28, 1976) piano and bass player Kit Karlson (born September 22, 1976), drummer Brian "Boots" Factor (born August 14, 1979), and electric guitar/pedal steel player Sam Getz (born October 17, 1983). Chip Johnson (born February 10, 1983) joined Stephen Kellogg and the Sixers on bass in 2011.
