Klas TorstenssonBorn 16 January 1951
Klas Torstensson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1951-01-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f88bcae8-2009-4177-a0ce-db2dfbcdc4ad
Klas Torstensson Biography (Wikipedia)
Klas Torstensson (born 16 January 1951) is an award-winning Swedish-Dutch composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Klas Torstensson Tracks
Sort by
Fastlandet
Klas Torstensson
Fastlandet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tl5z.jpglink
Fastlandet
Last played on
Klas Torstensson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist