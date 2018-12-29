Hurrah!Disbanded 1991
Hurrah!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f888ade3-6d2f-474e-86ab-a58ce3f9dcc1
Hurrah! Biography (Wikipedia)
Hurrah! were a British jangle pop band formed in the early 1980s and active until 1991. Two band members traded off lead vocals on track-by-track basis, giving the band two distinctly different sounds.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hurrah! Tracks
Sort by
Gloria
Hurrah!
Gloria
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gloria
Last played on
Saturday's Train (Radio 1 Session, 28 Nov 1982)
Hurrah!
Saturday's Train (Radio 1 Session, 28 Nov 1982)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Boy (Radio 1 Session, 28 Nov 1982)
Hurrah!
This Boy (Radio 1 Session, 28 Nov 1982)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Boy (Radio 1 Session, 28 Nov 1982)
Last played on
Lonely Room (Radio 1 Session, 28 Nov 1982)
Hurrah!
Lonely Room (Radio 1 Session, 28 Nov 1982)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Many Rivers
Hurrah!
How Many Rivers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Many Rivers
Last played on
If Love Could Kill
Hurrah!
If Love Could Kill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If Love Could Kill
Last played on
Sweet Sanity
Hurrah!
Sweet Sanity
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Sanity
Last played on
The Sun Shines Here
Hurrah!
The Sun Shines Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sun Shines Here
Last played on
Walk In The Park
Hurrah!
Walk In The Park
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walk In The Park
Last played on
Hurrah! Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist