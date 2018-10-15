Lisa Fischer (born December 1, 1958) is an American vocalist and songwriter. She rose to fame in 1991 with her debut album So Intense, which produced the Grammy Award–winning hit single "How Can I Ease the Pain". She has been a back-up singer for a number of famous artists, including Sting, Luther Vandross and Tina Turner, and toured with The Rolling Stones from 1989 to 2015.