Christopher Leacock, better known by his stage name Jillionaire, (born April 3, 1978) is a Trinidadian DJ and music producer. He is better known for being a member of the American electronic music group Major Lazer, along with Diplo and Walshy Fire. In 2014 he released then EP Fresh along with Salvatore Ganacci on the Universal Music label.

Jillionaire is credited with creating a unique mix of indie dance and big room house together with the Caribbean rhythms of dancehall and soca. In 2010 he performed at New Zealand's WOMAD Festival. In 2011, he joined the EDM group Major Lazer, along with Walshy Fire.