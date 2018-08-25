JillionaireBorn 3 April 1978
Jillionaire
1978-04-03
Jillionaire Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Leacock, better known by his stage name Jillionaire, (born April 3, 1978) is a Trinidadian DJ and music producer. He is better known for being a member of the American electronic music group Major Lazer, along with Diplo and Walshy Fire. In 2014 he released then EP Fresh along with Salvatore Ganacci on the Universal Music label.
Jillionaire is credited with creating a unique mix of indie dance and big room house together with the Caribbean rhythms of dancehall and soca. In 2010 he performed at New Zealand's WOMAD Festival. In 2011, he joined the EDM group Major Lazer, along with Walshy Fire.
Jillionaire Tracks
Circles (Jillionare Remix)
Kerwin Dubois
Warrior for Love (feat. Bunji Garlin)
Jillionaire
FI DI GAL DEM (feat. Mr. Lexx)
Jillionaire
Sunrise (Redlight Remix) (feat. AbraCadabra, Fuse ODG, Fatman Scoop & Yxng Bane)
Jillionaire
Sunrise (dEVOLVE Remix) (feat. Fuse ODG & Fatman Scoop)
Jillionaire
Fresh (Rene LaVice Remix) (feat. Sanjin & René LaVice)
Jillionaire
Big Bumpa Gyal (feat. RDX)
Rocky Wellstack
Agony (Jillionaire x Rocky Wellstack Remix)
Pinchers
Waiting On The Stage (Jillionaire's Main Stage Edit)
Machel Montano
I Am African (Jillionaire Remix) (feat. Bunji Garlin)
Calypso Rose
Sunrise (feat. Fatman Scoop & Fuse ODG)
Jillionaire
Be Right There (Jillionaire x Stadic Remix ) (feat. Runtown)
Diplo
Gyal You A Party Animal (Jillionaire Remix)
Charly Black
Fast Wine (Jillionaire Remix)
Machel Montano
Ants Get Set
Jillionaire
Fresh (feat. Sanjin)
Jillionaire
Rave Up (feat. Kalibwoy)
P.A.F.F.
Fresh (Rene LaVice Remix)
Jillionaire
Fresh (My Nu Leng Remix) (feat. Sanjin)
Jillionaire
Dynamite (Salvatore Ganacci & Jillionaire Remix) (feat. Snoop Dogg)
Afrojack
Fresh (ETC!ETC! Remix) (feat. Sanjin & Youthman)
Jillionaire
FRESH (RENE LAVICE REMIX)
Jillionaire
Fresh (feat. Sanjin)
Jillionaire
Fresh (Rene Le Vice Remix)
Jillionaire
Fresh
Jillionaire
