Alisan Leigh Porter (born June 20, 1981) is an American singer, actress and dancer. As a child, Porter made acting appearances in Parenthood, Stella and I Love You to Death. Her breakout role came in 1991, when she played the lead in the film Curly Sue opposite Jim Belushi.

As an adult, Porter pursued roles in musical theatre, including a run in The Ten Commandments: The Musical. A solo album followed in 2009. In 2016, she auditioned for NBC's The Voice, earning a spot on Team Christina. In May of that same year, Porter was announced the winner of season 10.

In spring 2018, she appeared in The Voice: Neon Dreams in Las Vegas.