SugarlandUS country music duo. Formed 2002
Sugarland Biography (Wikipedia)
Sugarland is an American country music duo consisting of singer-songwriters Jennifer Nettles (lead vocals) and Kristian Bush (vocals, guitar, mandolin). Sugarland was founded in 2002 by Kristen Hall (vocals, guitar) with Bush and became a trio after hiring Jennifer Nettles.
Signed to Mercury Nashville Records in 2004, Sugarland broke through that year with the release of their debut single "Baby Girl", the first single from their multi-platinum debut album Twice the Speed of Life. Hall left the group in late 2005 due to stress before the release of the group's second album, Enjoy the Ride. This album produced their first two No. 1 singles (in the U.S.), "Want To" and "Settlin'," and won the duo a Grammy for "Stay." In 2008 they released their third album, titled Love on the Inside. This album produced three more No. 1 singles with "All I Want to Do," "Already Gone," and "It Happens." Their fourth album, The Incredible Machine, was released on October 19, 2010 in both a standard and deluxe edition. Upon The Incredible Machine being certified platinum, Sugarland has sold in excess of 14 million records. In 2012, after recording a series of tours, the duo went on hiatus due in part to Nettles taking a maternity leave; during the hiatus, both she and Bush recorded solo projects. They officially reunited in 2017 and released a reunion album, Bigger, in 2018 via Big Machine Records.
Sugarland - Interview
Kristian Bush: The writing of Sugarland's track Baby Girl
Kristian Bush: The story behind Love or Money
Baby Girl
Nuttin' For Christmas
Tennessee
Stuck Like Glue
Small Town Jericho
Still The Same
Hello
All I Want To Do
Already Gone
Mother
Babe (feat. Taylor Swift)
Tuesday's Broken
Love Me Like I'm Leaving
Not The Only
Steve Earle
Bigger
On A Roll
Something More (Live from C2C 2018)
