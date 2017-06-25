G SamraBorn 5 May 1983
G Samra
1983-05-05
G Samra Biography
Gurdeep Samra (known as G Samra) is a British Asian music producer and DJ from Bicester, England. As a producer, he has a notable presence within the world music community. He is often labelled as a producer of bhangra music.
G Samra Tracks
Starz
G Samra
Starz
Starz
Koraa (Koraa)
G Samra
Koraa (Koraa)
Koraa (Koraa)
Turi Jandee
G Samra
Turi Jandee
Turi Jandee
Aakh Mittra Naal
G Samra
Aakh Mittra Naal
Aakh Mittra Naal
Dil Vitama Mai (White)
G Samra
Dil Vitama Mai (White)
Dil Vitama Mai (White)
