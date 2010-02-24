Luther RussellBorn 30 November 1970
Luther Russell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970-11-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f87a2d17-4e39-4450-9fb6-7aef1c23a475
Luther Russell Biography (Wikipedia)
Luther Russell (born November 30, 1970) is an American musician who has been recording since 1991. He is the grandson of songwriter Bob Russell and the grandnephew of songwriter Bud Green.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Luther Russell Tracks
Sort by
Motorbike
Luther Russell
Motorbike
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Motorbike
Last played on
Luther Russell Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist