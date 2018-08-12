Gov’t MuleFormed 1994
Gov’t Mule
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1994
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f8796712-19fd-49ca-9cc7-99c30215b3cd
Gov’t Mule Biography (Wikipedia)
Gov't Mule (pronounced Government Mule) is an American southern rock jam band, formed in 1994 as a side project of The Allman Brothers Band by guitarist Warren Haynes and bassist Allen Woody. Fans often refer to Gov't Mule simply as Mule.
The band released their debut album, Gov't Mule, in 1995, and have since released an additional nine studio albums, plus numerous EPs and live releases. Gov't Mule has become a staple act at music festivals across North America, with both its members and frequent guests boasting members from other notable bands, adding various funk and blues rock elements to the band's sound.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gov’t Mule Tracks
Sort by
Sarah, Surrender
Gov’t Mule
Sarah, Surrender
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sarah, Surrender
Last played on
Pressure Under Fire
Gov’t Mule
Pressure Under Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pressure Under Fire
Last played on
Drawn That Way
Gov’t Mule
Drawn That Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drawn That Way
Last played on
Stone Cold Rage
Gov’t Mule
Stone Cold Rage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stone Cold Rage
Last played on
Burning Point
Gov’t Mule
Burning Point
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Burning Point
Last played on
Soulshine
Gov’t Mule
Soulshine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soulshine
Last played on
Pygmy Twylyte
Gov’t Mule
Pygmy Twylyte
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pygmy Twylyte
Last played on
One Of These Days
Gov’t Mule
One Of These Days
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Of These Days
Last played on
World Boss Is Coming
Gov’t Mule
World Boss Is Coming
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
World Boss Is Coming
Last played on
Stoop So Low
Gov’t Mule
Stoop So Low
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stoop So Low
Last played on
World Boss
Gov’t Mule
World Boss
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
World Boss
Last played on
Scared To Live
Gov’t Mule
Scared To Live
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scared To Live
Last played on
Lay Your Burden Down
Gov’t Mule
Lay Your Burden Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lay Your Burden Down
Last played on
Nineteen Years Old
Gov’t Mule
Nineteen Years Old
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nineteen Years Old
Last played on
Mule/I've Ben Working
Gov’t Mule
Mule/I've Ben Working
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mule/I've Ben Working
Last played on
I Believe To My Soul
Gov’t Mule
I Believe To My Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Believe To My Soul
Last played on
Broke Down On The Brazos
Gov’t Mule
Broke Down On The Brazos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mother Earth
Gov’t Mule
Mother Earth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mother Earth
Last played on
Grinnin' In Your Face
Gov’t Mule
Grinnin' In Your Face
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grinnin' In Your Face
Last played on
If I Had Possession Over Judgement Day
Gov’t Mule
If I Had Possession Over Judgement Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Railroad Boy
Gov’t Mule
Railroad Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Railroad Boy
Last played on
Any Open Window
Gov’t Mule
Any Open Window
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Any Open Window
Last played on
Frozen Fear
Gov’t Mule
Frozen Fear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Frozen Fear
Last played on
She Said, She Said
Gov’t Mule
She Said, She Said
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Said, She Said
Last played on
Playlists featuring Gov’t Mule
Gov’t Mule Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist