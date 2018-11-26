Lise Berthaud is unanimously praised as an outstanding rising figure on the music scene. At 28, she has performed in varied prestigious concert venues in Europe (Théâtre du Châtelet, Théâtre des Champs-Elysées, Salle Pleyel, Festival de Montpellier-Radio France, Festival Berlioz de la Côte Saint-André, Festival de la Roque d’Anthéron, Davos Festival, Moritzburg Festival, Louisiana Museum in Denmark, Korlsholm festival in Finland, Palazzetto Bru Zane in Venice, King’s Place in London, …) with such artists as Renaud Capuçon, Eric Le Sage, Augustin Dumay, Pierre-Laurent Aimard, Emmanuel Pahud, Gordan Nikollich, Martin Helmchen, Marie-Elisabeth Ecker, Alina Ibragimova, Veronika Eberle, Christian Poltera, David Kadouch, Claire-Marie le Guay, Daishin Kashimoto, Quatuor Ebène, the Modigliani quartet.

As a soloist, Lise has been invited to perform with the Orchestre National de Belgique, the Düsseldorfer Symphoniker, Sinfonia Varsovia, les Musiciens du Louvre, the Wroclaw Philharmonic Orchestra, the Sao Paulo Philharmonic Orchestra, the Ensemble Orchestral de Paris, the Orchestre de Chambre de Wallonie, and various orchestras in France, with conductors like Emmanuel Krivine, François Leleux, Fabien Gabel, Paul Mc Creesh, Marc Minkowski. In 2010 she was invited to play Harold en Italie with Marc Minkowski and Les Musiciens du Louvre for the opening night of the prestigious Berlioz Festival at La Côte Saint-André in France. The same year she performed at Salle Pleyel and Théâtre des Champs-Elysées in Paris. In 2011 she took part in Eric Le Sage’s recording of Schumann’s complete works and the disc she played in got a Choc de l’Année by Classica Magazine (Paris) and a Jahrespreis der deutschen Schallplattenkritik in Germany. In 2011/12, she is invited to perform with the Iceland Symphony Orchestra, the Honk Kong Sinfonietta, at Sunmore Festival in Norway…

Her passion for contemporary music has also lead her to collaborate with various composers, including Philippe Hersant, Thierry Escaich, Henri Dutilleux, Gyorgy Kurtag, Jérémie Rohrer, Guillaume Connesson.….

Lise Berthaud was born in 1982 and started studying the violin at the age of 5. She studied with Pierre-Henry Xuereb and Gérard Caussé at the Conservatoire National Supérieur de Paris and was a prize winner of the European Young Instrumentalists Competition in 2000. In 2005, she won the Hindemith Prize at the Geneva International Competition. She was short listed by the Victoires de la Musique Classique 2009 as “Révélation de l’Année” (Newcomer of the Year).

Lise Berthaud plays a viola specially made for her by Stephan von Baehr.