SwellFormed 1989
Swell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f8706364-9bc4-4fa6-976e-be39c3490d9f
Swell Biography (Wikipedia)
Swell is an indie rock band formed in San Francisco in 1989 when David Freel (vocals/guitar) and Sean Kirkpatrick (drums) decided to record an album.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Swell Tracks
Sort by
Every Day And Day (Radio 1 Session, 28 Apr 1992)
Swell
Every Day And Day (Radio 1 Session, 28 Apr 1992)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There's Always One Thing (Radio 1 Session, 28 Apr 1992)
Swell
There's Always One Thing (Radio 1 Session, 28 Apr 1992)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tell Them Why (Radio 1 Session, 28 Apr 1992)
Swell
Tell Them Why (Radio 1 Session, 28 Apr 1992)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Life's Great (Radio 1 Session, 28 Apr 1992)
Swell
Life's Great (Radio 1 Session, 28 Apr 1992)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gemini Feed
BANKS
Gemini Feed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0256176.jpglink
Gemini Feed
Last played on
We'll Both Be Out Soon
Swell
We'll Both Be Out Soon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We'll Both Be Out Soon
Last played on
Sing To Me (feat. Peter Collins)
Swell
Sing To Me (feat. Peter Collins)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sing To Me (feat. Peter Collins)
Performer
Last played on
Pink Pink Rain
Swell
Pink Pink Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pink Pink Rain
Last played on
What I Always Wanted
Swell
What I Always Wanted
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What I Always Wanted
Last played on
Always One Thing
Swell
Always One Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Always One Thing
Last played on
Swell Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist