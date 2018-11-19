DelaysFormed 2001
Delays
2001
Delays Biography (Wikipedia)
Delays are an English indie band formed in Southampton, consisting of brothers Greg and Aaron Gilbert, Colin Fox and Rowly. The band's sound combines guitar and synths and features Greg Gilbert's distinctive falsetto lead vocals. They have released four albums to date, the first three of which made the Top 30 in the UK Albums Chart.
Delays Tracks
Valentine
Wanderlust
Long Time Coming
Nearer Than Heaven
Waste of Space
You and Me
Hooray
Hey Girl
Keep It Simple
Love Made Visible
