Karen OwenWelsh poet. Born 1974
Karen Owen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1974
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f86c5a63-b4af-43f4-a631-3b42bc998e3d
Karen Owen Tracks
Sort by
Gwobr Goffa Llwyd o'r Bryn 21 oed a throsodd
Karen Owen
Gwobr Goffa Llwyd o'r Bryn 21 oed a throsodd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maddau
Gwilym Owen, Karen Owen & Edwin Humphreys
Maddau
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maddau
Performer
Last played on
Dwy chwaer
Karen Owen
Dwy chwaer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dwy chwaer
Last played on
Owain Ffor' Hyn Draw Yn Ffrainc
Karen Owen
Owain Ffor' Hyn Draw Yn Ffrainc
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Owain Ffor' Hyn Draw Yn Ffrainc
Last played on
Back to artist