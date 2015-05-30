Maxwell AndersonBorn 15 December 1888. Died 28 February 1959
Maxwell Anderson
1888-12-15
Maxwell Anderson Biography (Wikipedia)
James Maxwell Anderson (December 15, 1888 – February 28, 1959) was an American playwright, author, poet, journalist and lyricist.
Maxwell Anderson Tracks
September Song - Knickerbocker Holiday
Kurt Weill
September Song - Knickerbocker Holiday
September Song - Knickerbocker Holiday
