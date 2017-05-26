The Rock-A-Teens1950s/'60s Rockabilly group from Richmond, Virginia (Woo Hoo). Formed 1959. Disbanded 1960
The Rock-A-Teens
1959
The Rock-A-Teens Biography (Wikipedia)
The Rock-A-Teens were a short-lived American rockabilly group from Richmond, Virginia, active in the late 1950s, led by Vic Mizelle.
The Rock-a-Teens were one-hit wonders whose lone hit record was "Woo Hoo", written by George Donald McGraw and backed with "Untrue", released on Roulette Records R 4192. The song hit No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100.
