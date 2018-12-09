John RaittBorn 29 January 1917. Died 20 February 2005
John Raitt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1917-01-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f86525a0-dbb0-4dab-8113-bd25c84bcf55
John Raitt Biography (Wikipedia)
John Emmet Raitt (January 29, 1917 – February 20, 2005) was an American actor and singer best known for his performances in musical theater.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Raitt Tracks
Sort by
Hey There
John Raitt
Hey There
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hey There
Last played on
They Call The Wind Maria
John Raitt
They Call The Wind Maria
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
They Call The Wind Maria
Last played on
ONCE A YEAR DAY
John Raitt
ONCE A YEAR DAY
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
ONCE A YEAR DAY
Last played on
Make Believe
John Raitt
Make Believe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6sq.jpglink
Make Believe
Last played on
Anything You Can Do
John Raitt
Anything You Can Do
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrkr.jpglink
Anything You Can Do
Last played on
Small Talk
John Raitt
Small Talk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Small Talk
Last played on
Small Talk
Doris Day
Small Talk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04lnkwd.jpglink
Small Talk
Last played on
Younger Than Springtime
John Raitt
Younger Than Springtime
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Younger Than Springtime
Last played on
Strange Music
John Raitt
Strange Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strange Music
Last played on
If I Loved You
Richard Rodgers
If I Loved You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfrf.jpglink
If I Loved You
Orchestra
Last played on
How Are Things In Glocca Morra
John Raitt
How Are Things In Glocca Morra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Are Things In Glocca Morra
Last played on
I Got The Sun In The Mornin' (And The Moon At Night)
John Raitt
I Got The Sun In The Mornin' (And The Moon At Night)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So In Love
John Raitt
So In Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So In Love
Last played on
Soliloquy
John Raitt
Soliloquy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soliloquy
Last played on
If I Loved You
John Raitt
If I Loved You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Loved You
Last played on
John Raitt Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist