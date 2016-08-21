The ZolasFormed 2009
The Zolas
2009
The Zolas Biography
The Zolas are a Canadian indie rock band based in Vancouver, British Columbia. They are signed to Light Organ Records. The core of the band is duo Zachary Gray (vocals/guitar) and Tom Dobrzanski (piano), with other musicians supporting them live and on record.
The Zolas Tracks
Swooner
The Zolas
Swooner
Swooner
Last played on
Why Do I Wait (When I Know You've Got A Lover)
The Zolas
Why Do I Wait (When I Know You've Got A Lover)
Strange Girl
The Zolas
Strange Girl
Strange Girl
Last played on
Knot In My Heart
The Zolas
Knot In My Heart
Knot In My Heart
Last played on
The Zolas Links
