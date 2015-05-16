Asha AliBorn 7 June 1980
Asha Ali Biography (Wikipedia)
Asha Ali (born June 7, 1980) is a Somali-Swedish singer-songwriter. She specializes in indie pop.
Go The Distance (Harald Bjork Remix)
Asha Ali
Go The Distance (Harald Bjork Remix)
