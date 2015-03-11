Ian PowrieFiddler with Jimmy Shand's band. Born 1923
Ian Powrie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1923
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f85bbd50-c659-4e4e-a70d-98d93e375071
Ian Powrie Tracks
Sort by
The Hollin Bus Jig: Farewell to the Tay/Willie Wilson of Beith/John Ross Mackenzie/Alyson Margaret Crowe
Ian Powrie
The Hollin Bus Jig: Farewell to the Tay/Willie Wilson of Beith/John Ross Mackenzie/Alyson Margaret Crowe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
MEMORIES OF BOBBY MACLEOD/CHRISTINA McNAIR CASKIE
Ian Powrie
MEMORIES OF BOBBY MACLEOD/CHRISTINA McNAIR CASKIE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ian Powrie Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist