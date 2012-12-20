The Gothard Sisters
The Gothard Sisters Biography (Wikipedia)
The Gothard Sisters are three American sisters from Edmonds, Washington, who perform Celtic music and choreographed accompanying Irish dance. They play nationwide at county and state fairs, as well as festivals, and at other venues. Greta, Willow, and Solana Gothard, are violinists, singers, and championship dancers, having added guitar, bodhrán, mandolin, and the pennywhistle to their repertoire. The trio has released several albums.
