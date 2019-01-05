Justin Gabriel Hurwitz (born January 22, 1985) is an American film composer and a television writer. He is best known for scoring the 2016 film La La Land. He also scored Damien Chazelle's three other features, First Man, Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench, and Whiplash.

For La La Land, he won two Academy Awards: Best Original Score and Best Original Song (for "City of Stars") as well as the Golden Globe Awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song (for "City of Stars"), and the BAFTA Award for Best Film Music.