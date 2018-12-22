Johnny GreenComposer and conductor, often credited as John Green. Born 10 October 1908. Died 15 May 1989
Johnny Green Biography (Wikipedia)
John Waldo Green (October 10, 1908 – May 15, 1989) was an American songwriter, composer, musical arranger, conductor and pianist. He was given the nickname "Beulah" by colleague Conrad Salinger. His most famous song was one of his earliest, "Body and Soul". Green won four Academy Awards for his film scores and a fifth for producing a short musical film, and he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1972. He was also honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
An American in Paris (ballet)
George Gershwin
West Side Story (Dance at the Gym; America; Cool; Somewhere)
Leonard Bernstein
West Side Story (Cool)
Leonard Bernstein
West Side Story (Prologue)
Leonard Bernstein
West Side Story - Overture
Leonard Bernstein
Orchestra
Body and Soul
Johnny Green
West Side Story: I feel Pretty
Leonard Bernstein
West Side Story (Something's Coming)
Leonard Bernstein
Brigadoon
Johnny Green
Once in the Highlands
Johnny Green
Body & Soul (Proms 2017)
Johnny Green
Orchestra
'America', from West Side Story
Leonard Bernstein
West Side Story (1961): Quintet
Leonard Bernstein
West Side Story: America
Leonard Bernstein
Orchestra
S'Wonderful
George Gershwin
Sunday, Monday and Always
Johnny Green
Performer
Shall we dance - music for the film
George Gershwin
I Cover the Waterfront
Gracie Cole and Her Orchestra
Performer
WEST SIDE STORY (1961): One Hand One Heart
Leonard Bernstein
Orchestra
I'm Confessin'
Johnny Green
Body and Soul
Pete Long and His Goodmen, Frank Eyton & Johnny Green
Performer
Prisoner of Zenda - Duel
Studio Orchestra, Alfred Newman & Johnny Green
Performer
Body and Soul
Emily Dankworth, Frank Eyton, Johnny Green & Alec Dankworth
Performer
Act 1, no.4; The Dance at the gym
Leonard Bernstein
Jubilee Overture
Johnny Green
I'm Yours
Johnny Green
Out of Nowhere
Johnny Green
I Cover the Waterfront
Lynn Willis & Johnny Green
Performer
Body and Soul
Johnny Green
Coquette (feat. Johnny Green)
Carmen Lombardo
You Came Along (Out of Nowhere)
Johnny Green
I'll Get By
Johnny Green
