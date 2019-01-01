Hollowphonic is an ambient, space rock musical collective based out of the Canadian city of Toronto, Ontario. The outfit, founded by Brad Ketchen in 1999, has performed at various notable events, including the Canadian Music Week and North by Northeast festivals.

Hollowphonic has also opened for a variety of acts, including Manic Street Preachers, Low, Super Furry Animals, and Los Campesinos.

Hollowphonic first began in 1996 as the name 'Hollow'. After Brad recorded a 4-track demo, he began recording songs (all in the key of D) at Rob Sanzo's 'Signal To Noise' studio with assistance from James Cavalluzzo (Malhavoc) tweaking the effects on 2" inch tape. Brad further worked the tracks into a couple of songs that appeared on the first release 'Phonic 50 mg'. The first being 'Sertraline' and the second originally appearing on a split Modernation release with 'More Plastic' called 'Happy'. The drums from the latter were reworked into a song called 'Time Is All I Need' on 'Phonic 50 mg'.