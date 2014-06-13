Juan Fernando Fonseca, (born May 29, 1979), better known as Fonseca (for his surname) is a Colombian singer, songwriter, record producer, and activist. Born and raised in Bogotá, he studied at the Colegio Los Nogales from Kindergarten to 9th grade where he realized his dream of becoming a singer. He then moved to a new school called Gimnasio Campestre. After his time at Gimnasio Campestre, he enrolled in the Berklee College of Music in Boston, USA and while there he got a proposal to record his first single. He left school to focus on his musical career. He began recording some demos and performing in the rock music scene of Bogotá with a rock band "Baroja". In which he participated in Rock al Parque. He recorded his first three solo studio albums with EMI label, then he signed on with Sony Music.

He debuted in 2002 with his first album, Fonseca, which was popular in his home country. His follow-up album Corazón (2005) included hits such as "Te Mando Flores" and Hace Tiempo. Fonseca's third album, Gratitud (2008) included the singles Enrédame and Arroyito. After breaking with the label EMI Capitol he decided release his fourth album Ilusión (2011) under the label Sony Music Latin with the hit Eres Mi Sueño.