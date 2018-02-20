Belle Adair is a five-piece indie rock band based out of Florence, Alabama, United States, which formed in 2011. In 2013, they released The Brave and the Blue, garnering critical acclaim from Spin, American Songwriter, Paste Magazine and the Austin Chronicle.

They will release their second album, Tuscumbia, on January 19, 2018. It was recorded at FAME Studios and mixed at Wilco's Loft Studio in Chicago.