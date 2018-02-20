Belle Adair
Belle Adair
Belle Adair Biography (Wikipedia)
Belle Adair is a five-piece indie rock band based out of Florence, Alabama, United States, which formed in 2011. In 2013, they released The Brave and the Blue, garnering critical acclaim from Spin, American Songwriter, Paste Magazine and the Austin Chronicle.
They will release their second album, Tuscumbia, on January 19, 2018. It was recorded at FAME Studios and mixed at Wilco's Loft Studio in Chicago.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Get Away
