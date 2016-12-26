Frank Solivan IIBluegrass musician. Born 1977
Frank Solivan II
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f8494685-2d8f-46da-8478-daeebbf68c6a
Frank Solivan II Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank Solivan is an American mandolinist, recording artist, composer, and leader of the progressive bluegrass band Dirty Kitchen.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Frank Solivan II Tracks
Sort by
Across The Great Divide
Frank Solivan II
Across The Great Divide
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Across The Great Divide
Last played on
Wayfaring Stranger
Frank Solivan II
Wayfaring Stranger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wayfaring Stranger
Last played on
I still Miss Someone
Frank Solivan II
I still Miss Someone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I still Miss Someone
Last played on
I Am A Rambler
Frank Solivan II
I Am A Rambler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Am A Rambler
Last played on
Frank Solivan II Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist