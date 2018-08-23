Justin NozukaCanadian-American singer and songwriter. Born 29 September 1988
Justin Nozuka
1988-09-29
Justin Nozuka Biography (Wikipedia)
Justin Tokimitsu Nozuka (born September 29, 1988) is a Canadian-American singer, songwriter and actor. His debut album Holly has been released in Europe, Canada, Japan and the United States. He has licensed the album to indie label Coalition Entertainment Records, distributed by Warner Music in Canada, Outcaste Records in the UK/EU distributed by EMI and Glassnote Records in the US distributed by Universal Music Group.
Justin Nozuka Tracks
The Only Difference (feat. Justin Nozuka)
Beatchild & The Slakadeliqs
The Only Difference (feat. Justin Nozuka)
The Only Difference (feat. Justin Nozuka)
Performer
Sweet Lover
Justin Nozuka
Sweet Lover
Sweet Lover
Right By You
Justin Nozuka
Right By You
Right By You
Heartless
Justin Nozuka
Heartless
Heartless
