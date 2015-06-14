Lori BalmerBorn 1960
Lori Balmer
1960
Lori Balmer Biography
Lori Balmer (born 1960) is an Australian pop singer, recording artist and worked as a session singer and model; and has appeared on TV in Australia, United States, Japan, Europe and Britain.
Lori Balmer Tracks
Four Faces West
Four Faces West
Four Faces West
