Fraser Speirs is a Glasgow-based harmonica player. Originally trained as a medical illustrator, Speirs has been performing for over 30 years and is now an internationally known performer and teacher.
He continues to perform with such musicians as Tam White, James Grant and Carol Kidd.
Clear Day
Rab Noakes
Clear Day
Clear Day
Delias Gone
Eddie Walker
Delias Gone
Delias Gone
Pickin Boys
Eddie Walker
Pickin Boys
Pickin Boys
