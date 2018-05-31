Eric CopelandMember of Black Dice
Eric Copeland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f83bf497-fb87-4b6f-9949-56bdbcc09e09
Eric Copeland Biography (Wikipedia)
Eric Copeland is an American experimental musician based in New York City. He is a core member of Black Dice and forms half of the duo Terrestrial Tones with Animal Collective's Avey Tare.
Copeland released his first solo effort, Hermaphrodite, in 2007 on the Paw Tracks label. His next full-length LP, Alien in a Garbage Dump, released in August 2009, is composed of songs from his EPs Alien in a Garbage Dump and Al Anon. In 2009, Copeland self-released the CD-R Rgag EP.
He was chosen by Animal Collective to perform at the All Tomorrow's Parties festival that they curated in May 2011.
In 2012, he teamed up with Underwater Peoples Records to release his full-length LP, Limbo.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eric Copeland Tracks
Sort by
Neckbone (Machine Women Remix)
Eric Copeland
Neckbone (Machine Women Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Neckbone (Machine Women Remix)
Last played on
Fun Dink Death
Eric Copeland
Fun Dink Death
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fun Dink Death
Last played on
Neckbone
Eric Copeland
Neckbone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Neckbone
Last played on
On
Eric Copeland
On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On
Last played on
Cheap Treat (Panda Bear Version)
Eric Copeland
Cheap Treat (Panda Bear Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cheap Treat (Panda Bear Version)
Last played on
King Tit's Womb
Eric Copeland
King Tit's Womb
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
King Tit's Womb
Last played on
Flushing Meats
Eric Copeland
Flushing Meats
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flushing Meats
Last played on
U.F.O's Over Vampire City
Eric Copeland
U.F.O's Over Vampire City
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
U.F.O's Over Vampire City
Last played on
Playlists featuring Eric Copeland
Eric Copeland Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist