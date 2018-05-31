Eric Copeland is an American experimental musician based in New York City. He is a core member of Black Dice and forms half of the duo Terrestrial Tones with Animal Collective's Avey Tare.

Copeland released his first solo effort, Hermaphrodite, in 2007 on the Paw Tracks label. His next full-length LP, Alien in a Garbage Dump, released in August 2009, is composed of songs from his EPs Alien in a Garbage Dump and Al Anon. In 2009, Copeland self-released the CD-R Rgag EP.

He was chosen by Animal Collective to perform at the All Tomorrow's Parties festival that they curated in May 2011.

In 2012, he teamed up with Underwater Peoples Records to release his full-length LP, Limbo.