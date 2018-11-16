The Merton Parkas were a mod revival band, formed in the Merton area of South London in the mid-1970s, by Danny Talbot (vocals and guitar), his brother, Mick Talbot (keyboards), Neil Hurrell (bass) and Simon Smith (drums).

The group was discovered playing in a pub in Clapham, South London, by Alan Anger, a punk journalist, and signed with the independent record label, Beggars Banquet. They originally called themselves "The Sneekers", and were one of a group of power pop bands that included The Pleasers. The Merton Parkas released a few moderately successful singles, such as: "You Need Wheels", "Plastic Smile", "Give it to Me Now" and "Put Me in the Picture". They also released one album, Face in the Crowd. Rick Buckler of The Jam played with the band at Ronnie Scotts, and Mick Talbot played on "Heatwave", a track on The Jam's 1979 album Setting Sons.

The Merton Parkas also appeared at the Bridge House, Canning Town, but due to contractual disputes between record labels, did not feature on the 1979 album Mods Mayday. However the un-released recording of their set at the Bridge House can be found on YouTube.