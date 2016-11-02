Ragna SchirmerBorn 1972
Ragna Schirmer
1972
Rhapsody in G minor, Op 79 No 2
Johannes Brahms
Last played on
Organ Concerto in B flat Op.4 No.6 - 1st mvt
Winifred Holzenkamp, George Frideric Handel, Gerard Presencer, Matthias Daneck, Ragna Schirmer, Geoffroy De Masure, Peter Weniger & Stefan Malzew
Director
Last played on
Concerto no. 2 in B flat major Op.4`2 for organ and orchestra
George Frideric Handel
Last played on
Concerto no. 10 in D minor Op.7`4 for organ and orchestra (feat. Ragna Schirmer)
George Frideric Handel
Last played on
Concerto no. 13 in F major HWV.295 (The Cuckoo and the nightingale) for organ and orchestra (feat. Ragna Schirmer)
George Frideric Handel
