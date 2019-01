The Whitest Boy Alive was a German-Norwegian musical group based in Berlin that was active from 2003 to 2014. The band comprised singer and guitarist Erlend Øye of Kings of Convenience, bassist Marcin Öz, drummer Sebastian Maschat, and Daniel Nentwig on Rhodes piano and Crumar.

